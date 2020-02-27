Left Menu
Bangladeshi student asked to leave India for 'anti-govt' activities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 14:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 14:57 IST
Bangladeshi student asked to leave India for 'anti-govt' activities

A Bangladeshi student of Visva Bharati University has been asked by the home ministry to leave the country for reportedly engaging in "anti-government activities". Afsara Anika Meem, an undergraduate student at the

central university, has been served a 'Leave India Notice' by the Foreigners' Regional Registration Office, Kolkata -- under

the Ministry of Home Affairs. The notice -- which has asked Meem to leave India within 15 days from the date of its receipt -- did not specify the nature of the "anti-India activities".

The woman, who hails from Kustia district of Bangladesh, got enrolled in the Bachelor of Design course at the varsity in 2018. She received the notice dated February 14

on Wednesday, one of her friends said. Meem had allegedly shared some posts on Facebook

related to anti-CAA protests inside the campus in December, and has been trolled on social media since then, a member of

the Students' Federation of India (SFI) told PTI. The Bangladeshi student, who did not receive calls, told PTI in a WhatsApp message that "I am not in a state to talk about this now".

A Bangladesh Deputy High Commission source in Kolkata said it is yet to receive any official intimation in this regard.

Visva Bharati University authorities, too, could not be contacted for comments. The notice said Meem also committed visa violation.

"... She is found to have engaged in anti-government activities. And such activity being a breach of her visa, has

thus, committed visa violation. "... The foreigner shall not remain in India, shall depart from India within 15 days of receipt of this order," it said.

A teacher at the varsity termed the move "draconian" and said it is an attempt to gag "any dissenting voice". PTI SUS MM RBT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

