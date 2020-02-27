Newborn''s body found in forest area in Bengal''s Jalpaiguri

The body of a newborn boy was found in a forest area in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district,

police said on Thursday. The body was found in the forest land in Mal block's

Kumlai panchayat area on Wednesday, they said. Locals said they suspect that the newborn was alive

when he was left in the forest but died due to incessant rains.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, said Subhashish Chakraborty, officer-in-charge of the Mal

police station. Further investigations are underway, he added.

