Situation in Delhi ''becoming normal'' to a good extent: Rajnath

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the situation in violence-hit Delhi was returning to normal Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited here, Singh said, "The situation in Delhi is becoming normal to a good extent." He was responding to a query on the increasing toll in the riots in the national capital following the protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act

The Defence Minister, however, declined to reply to a question on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's demand for bringing in Army to restore normalcy in Delhi Kejriwal had on Wednesday said the Army should be called in as the police was unable to control the situation despite all its efforts following the violence in parts of northeast Delhi

The toll in the communal violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law has reached 32 on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.