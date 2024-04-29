Former Home Minister Rajnath Singh Files Nomination from Lucknow Lok Sabha Seat
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2024 12:23 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 12:23 IST
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh files nomination from Lucknow Lok Sabha seat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
