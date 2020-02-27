Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL23 DL-VIOLENCE-SITUATION Shops shut, eerie calm prevails in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi New Delhi: Sporadic violence was reported from riot-hit areas in northeast Delhi, even as an eerie calm prevailed across the neighbourhoods in Jaffarabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Gokulpuri and surrounding areas, with the death toll reaching 32 on Thursday DEL28 DL-LD VIOLENCE-TOLL Northeast Delhi violence: Death toll reaches 34 New Delhi: Seven more fatalities have been recorded at three hospitals, taking the total death toll in the northeast Delhi communal violence over the amended citizenship law to 34 on Thursday, according to senior officials.

DEL73 DL-CBSE-EXAMS-LD VIOLENCE CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams scheduled on Feb 28, 29 in northeast Delhi New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed class 10 and 12 exams scheduled on February 28 and 29 in the violence-hit North East Delhi and parts of East Delhi, officials said. DEL27 MURALIDHAR-LD LAW MIN Transfer of Justice Muralidhar done on recommendation of SC collegium: Ravi Shankar Prasad New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said Justice S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court was transferred on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium and accused the Congress of politicising a routine transfer DEL72 CORONAVIRUS-LD EVACUATION Coronavirus: India evacuates 112 people from China, 124 from Japan New Delhi: India on Thursday brought back 112 people from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and another group of 124 from Tokyo who were on board a cruise ship infected by the deadly virus.

DEL60 CBI-LD TODDLER CBI brings back child taken to Dubai by her father in defiance of Delhi HC order New Delhi: The CBI on Thursday brought back a three-year-old girl from Dubai who was taken there by her father in alleged violation of Delhi High Court orders, officials said. By Abhishek Shukla DEL70 DL-VIOLENCE-HOSPITAL-MORTUARY Delhi violence: Relatives wait outside mortuary for bodies to be handed over New Delhi: Still to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones in violence in parts of northeast Delhi, relatives are anxiously waiting outside GTB hospital's mortuary for the postmortem to be conducted before the bodies are handed over to them DEL54 CONG-VIOLENCE-2NDLD PRESIDENT Delhi violence: Cong leaders meet prez, demand Amit Shah's resignation New Delhi: Accusing Home Minister Amit Shah of "abdication of duty" during the communal violence in Delhi, a Congress delegation led by party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for his resignation and remind the Centre of its "raj dharma".

DEL63 DELHI-VIOLENCE-BJP Cong, AAP politicising violence in Delhi: BJP New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused the Congress and the AAP of "politicising" the riots in the national capital and claimed that attempts to instigate violence had been made for two months after Congress president Sonia Gandhi gave the call for 'aar yaa par' (fight to the finish) in December last year BOM7 MH-DL-VIOLENCE-LD RSS Centre must ensure peace in violence-hit Delhi: RSS leader Nagpur: Nobody has right to take the law into their hands and the Centre should ensure that peace is restored in Delhi which has been wracked by communal violence, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said on Thursday.

CAL6 BH-ASSEMBLY-LD RESOLUTION Bihar Assembly passes resolution for caste-based census in 2021 Patna: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution for the second time in just over a year favouring a caste-based census in 2021 MDS3 KL-GRANNY-AADHAAR After PM''s praise, ''oldest learner'' Bhageerathi Amma set to get Aadhaar Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's great granny, Bhageerathi Amma, who recently won the accolades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Man Ki Baat' radio address for clearing fourth-level examination at the age of 105, is now set to get her Aadhaar card.

LEGAL LGD18 DL-HC-2NDLD DELHI VIOLENCE CAA violence: HC allows Centre's impleadment in PIL for FIRs over hate speech by 3 BJP leaders New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday allowed impleadment of the Centre in the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs and arrests in northeast Delhi where communal violence has erupted over the amended citizenship law PTI SMN SMN.

