Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi riots: CRPF personnel donate blood at GTB Hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 17:43 IST
Delhi riots: CRPF personnel donate blood at GTB Hospital

Nearly three dozen CRPF personnel have donated blood at the GTB Hospital here to supplement its bank in view of the injured in the Delhi communal clashes being admitted to the facility, officials said They said a contingent of 50 personnel of the paramilitary were sent to the hospital on Tuesday, of whom 34 donated blood while the rest were asked to remain on standby.

"The donation was made in order to supplement the blood bank of the GTB Hospital where fatal and non-fatal casualties of the Delhi riots were being admitted since Monday," a senior official of the force said At least 34 people have been killed and over 200 injured in the riots in northeast Delhi that began on Monday.

Meanwhile, over 1,300 personnel from Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as the CRPF, BSF, CISF and ITBP donated blood at a mega blood donation drive organised by the AIIMS here on Thursday About 500 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 400 from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 350 from the Border Security Force (BSF) and 100 from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force donated blood at the camp, a senior CAPF official said.

The chiefs of these forces -- CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan, BSF chief V K Johri and ITBP DG S S Deswal -- led their personnel at the AIIMS blood donation drive, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Northern Command chief presents 83 gallantry awards; Kanika Rane receives honour for martyred husband

Kargil war hero and Northern Command Chief Lieutenant General Y K Joshi on Thursday presented 83 gallantry and distinguished services awards and nine Veer Naris awards at an investiture ceremony here Kanika Rane, the widow of Major Kaustubh...

Sterling falls to three-week low vs euro on hard line in EU talks

The pound fell on Thursday as British officials confirmed their hard-line stance on trade talks with the European Union and disappointment grew that Britains new finance minister might not increase spending as much as expected.Britain said ...

PM in UP on Saturday; to lay foundation of new expressway; distribute assistive aids in Allahabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 296-km-long Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot on Saturday The proposed expressway will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial C...

Raw material supplies to industries likely to be hit due to coronavirus crisis if situation doesn't improve in two months: FM Sitharaman.

Raw material supplies to industries likely to be hit due to coronavirus crisis if situation doesnt improve in two months FM Sitharaman....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020