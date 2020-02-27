`Process of ACB probe into beach cleaning tenders started''

The Goa government on Thursday told the state Lokayukta that it had initiated the process of ACB inquiry against former tourism minister Dilip Parulekar in connection with a beach cleaning contract Director of Tourism Menino D'Souza filed an affidavit in this regard before Lokayukta Justice P K Misra.

The "process" to conduct "reinquiry" by the Anti Corruption Bureau has been started, it said The affidavit came in response to a complaint about alleged corruption in the awarding of contract, filed by activist Inacio Domnic Pereira.

The Lokayukta had asked the Tourism Department to file a detailed reply On September 11, 2017, Lokayukta, taking notice of the issue `suo motu' (on its own), had said allegations of scam in beach cleaning work against (then) tourism minister Parulekar required further probe by the ACB.

"Keeping in view the conspiracy and kickbacks, the question of referring the matter to CBI for investigation may be considered by the government," it had added The Lokayukta had taken suo motu cognizance of alleged irregularities in the awarding of contract to M/s Bhumika Clean Tech Services and Ram Cleansers and Developers during Parulekar's tenure.

The Tourism Department, in 2016, had refused to renew the contract of both the agencies claiming they were not carrying out disposal of waste in the proper way.

