Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former RAW chief met Farooq Abdullah earlier this month

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 19:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 19:31 IST
Former RAW chief met Farooq Abdullah earlier this month

Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A S Dulat met incarcerated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah recently here but details about their talks are not known, officials said Dulat, a close friend of Lok Sabha member Abdullah, had a long conversation with the five-time chief minister of the erstwhile state, they said. When asked, Dulat denied that any such meeting had taken place. "I have no comments to offer," the Indian spy agency's former chief said.

The officials said the meeting took place on February 12 at Abdullah's Gupkar Road residence, which has been converted into a subsidiary jail by the Jammu and Kashmir home department The officials, however, down played the meeting, saying it was a courtesy meeting as the two -- Abdullah and Dulat -- share a long relationship.

The former RAW chief had been approaching Jammu and Kashmir authorities for a meeting with Abdullah, who was taken into preventive custody on August 5 last year, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of special status to the state besides its bifurcation into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The preventive custody was converted into detention under the Public Safety Act on September 17, initially for three months and later renewed again on December 16 Dulat had been sent in 1999 by the then NDA government to convince a reluctant Abdullah to release Masood Azhar, founder of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, in exchange of passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814.

The Vajpayee government had used Dulat in 1999 because he had handled a similar situation in 1989 during VP Singh's government. As station head of the Intelligence Bureau, he had been tasked to secure the release of five terrorists in exchange of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then home minister Mufti Sayeed, who had been kidnapped by JKLF militants In his book 'Kashmir — The Vajpayee Years', Dulat recalled his meeting with Abdullah in 1999 and wrote "You again… You were there during Rubaiya’s kidnapping. How could you come back again? I said then whatever you are doing is wrong, and I am saying it again. I don’t agree with it." In his book, he had expressed his close bonding with Abdullah..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

CBI brings back Aman Lohia, his minor daughter to India from UAE

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI on Thursday brought back the accused Aman Lohia and his minor daughter to India from UAE Dubai. As per Delhi High Court order, CBI had registered a case against Aman Lohia for allegedly kidnapping his...

Delhi violence toll climbs to 38

The toll in North-East Delhi violence rose to 38 on Thursday. Out of 38 people, 34 died at GTB Hospital, three at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan LNJP Hospital and one at Jag Parvesh Chander Hospital.Two Special Investigation Teams SIT have b...

Ex-world champion Magnini wins appeal against doping ban

Milan, Feb 27 AFP Former two-time world 100m freestyle champion Filippo Magnini of Italy had his four-year doping ban overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS on Thursday The 38-year-old had been banned in November 2018 by Italy...

Delhi govt to provide books, uniforms to schoolchildren who lost them in violence

The Delhi government will provide books and uniforms to schoolchildren who lost them during the violence and arson in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday He made the announcement at a press conference here....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020