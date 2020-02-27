Two held for cheating people of Rs 16 lakh in job scam

Two people were arrested for allegedly cheating 27 people of Rs 16 lakh by promising them jobs abroad, police said on Thursday The police have nabbed Feeroz Khan alias Zibran Ahmed and Sanjay Singh alias Jaswinder Singh from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, while the third accused Nazim Ahmed alias Rizwan Ahmed is absconding, an official said.

The accused opened an office in the western suburb of Goregaon here a year and half ago and lured job aspirants with promise of employment abroad, he said The trio has duped at least 27 people since October last year and took around Rs 16 lakh from them, with the promise of jobs and foreign visas, the official said.

"An FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery) and 34 (common intention) has been registered in this regard," deputy commissioner of police (zone 12) DS Swami said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.