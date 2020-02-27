Bombay HC grants parole to underworld don Arun Gulab Gawli

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court on Thursday granted parole to underworld don Arun Gulab Gawli, who is currently serving a life term in jail here in connection with a murder case. A division bench of Justices SB Shukre and MJ Jamadar granted the parole, which was sought on the grounds of illness of his wife.

His applicant for parole was opposed by Divisional Commissioner Nagpur on the grounds of the adverse police report. It was also stated that Gawli was the head of the gang and his presence is likely to create law and order problem. The court observed that such objection cannot be entertained as Gawli was released on earlier occasions and no incident took place. (ANI)

