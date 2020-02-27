Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fearing data collection, locals oppose survey of TB patients

  • PTI
  • |
  • Indore
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:44 IST
Fearing data collection, locals oppose survey of TB patients

Amid the controversy over the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), workers of the Madhya Pradesh Health Department were stopped from conducting a survey of TB patients in an Indore locality People of Khajrana area opposed the survey being conducted by ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers fearing that it was a veiled attempt to get citizenship- related data, officials said on Thursday.

ASHA workers were carrying out a survey in Ilyas Colony of Khajrana area to find out if there were any untreated tuberculosis patients, an official said District TB Officer Dr B L Kaushal confirmed the incident.

"Initially, the residents of Khajrana cooperated with us. But two days ago some residents started opposing it due to some misunderstanding," Kaushal said "We do not want to give too much importance to this one incident," he said, adding that for the time being survey was stopped in the area.

The survey for TB patients began in Indore district from February 17 and will continue till March 3, he said The Muslim-dominated Khajrana is one of the areas in the city which have seen protests against the proposed NRC and National Population Register (NPR) along with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Amulya Nidhi, a social worker who works in the health sector, said, "The Health Department should take the residents into confidence and complete the survey, so that no TB patient is denied treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Africa Day 2020: EIB signs new deals to finance infrastructure development

President of Senegal Macky Sall and President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer today opened the EIB-UN Habitat Africa Day 2020 conference in Dakar.More than 400 government ministers, business leaders, academics and civil society...

Fit-again Jinghan, Jeje called up for 18-day national football camp

Defender Sandeep Jinghan and striker Jeje Lalpekhlua on Thursday returned to the fold for the 18-day national football camp ahead of Indias FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifier against Qatar in Bhubaneswar Indias World Cup qualifier against Qatar ...

Afghan delegation to meet Taliban in Doha: government

Kabul, Feb 27 AFP An Afghan government delegation is going to Doha to make initial contacts with the Taliban, a senior official said Thursday, days before the signing of a historic deal in Qatar to withdraw US troops The accord would see th...

NIA denies reports of Pulwama accused getting bail

The National Investigation Agency NIA on Thursday denied reports that a special court had granted bail to an accused in the Pulwama terror attack case in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed In a statement, the agency said the bail was grant...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020