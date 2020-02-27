Rowdy shot dead in alleged police encounter

Bengaluru, Feb 27 (PTI): A rowdy was on Thursday shot dead in an alleged police encounter near here Bharath alias 'Slum' Bharath was arrested in Uttar Pradesh two days ago and brought to the city. In the morning, he was taken to various places where he had committed crime.

Police said his accomplices got a whiff of his arrival and attacked their team, and Bharath allegedly fired at the policemen One of the bullets from his illegal pistol hit a police inspector but he escaped due to the bullet-proof jacket he was wearing. Another bullet hit the police vehicle, and later the history-sheeter then fled in a car with his aides Soon an alert was sounded and police teams chased him.

At Hesaraghatta, the police tried to intercept him but he once again opened fire In retaliation, a police inspector shot two bullets, which hit him in his abdomen and leg, police added.

A critically injured Bharat was taken to the Sapthagiri Hospital and from there to Victoria Hospital but on the way he breathed his last, police said There were over 50 criminal cases registered against him including the charges of murder and attempt to murder, police said..

