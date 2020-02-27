Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt to prepare three-level action plan to curb pollution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-02-2020 20:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-02-2020 20:57 IST
Delhi govt to prepare three-level action plan to curb pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the AAP government will prepare a three-level action plan -- quarterly, annually and five years -- to reduce pollution in the national capital Rai held a meeting with experts who suggested the government to issue a direction to agencies that no outdoor construction activities should be conducted in winters when the pollution levels rise and only indoor construction activities should be allowed during the same period.

The minister said the experts also suggested an inter-state action committee based on the airshed so that the government can study the impact created from either side Rai said the suggestions will be sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal next week and a final action plan will be prepared.

"A special action plan for three month will be prepared to deal with pollution in winter. An annual action and a five-year action plan will also prepared to curb pollution in Delhi," Rai said He said that experts suggested increasing budgetary allocation for the environment.

"The environment department works like a nodal agency and in coordination with other departments. So, the adequate budget will be allocated so that the environment department can smoothly function," he said He said that the contribution of biomass to air pollution is less in summers compared to winters and the data shows that in summers it is 8-10 per cent while in winters it is 25-30 per cent.

Though coal plants have been closed down in Delhi, pollutants from coal plants situated in the neighbouring states enter the airshed in the national capital, he said Similarly, stubble burning in other states contributes to air pollution in Delhi though there are very few instances of stubble burning in the city.

Therefore, the experts suggested forming an action committee that includes representatives of departments from various states, Rai said "We should create a joint action committee based on the airshed so that we can study the impact created from either side," the minister also said.

The experts suggested that the government should have an action plan for the entire year so that it does not have immense pressure during the winter season when the pollution is at its worst levels "So, the experts have suggested to us that we should design an action plan to be carried throughout the year," he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

There was no Pakistani aircraft within 150 kms of our strike package, says former IAF Chief on Balakot airstrike

Philippines imposes travel ban on South Korea's coronavirus-impacted province

COVID-19: Greece confirms first coronavirus case; patient traveled to Italy

The Sims 5 update: EA’s CEO Andrew Wilson on single-player, multiplayer components

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Felicitation program held in Bengaluru on occasion of Yediyurappa's birthday

On the occasion of the birthday of Karnataka Cheif Minister BS Yediyurappa, a felicitation program was held on Thursday in Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Former Union Minister SM ...

Delhi violence: Burnt vehicles and petrol tanks are all that remain in Bhajanpura fuel pump

Charred vehicles and petrol tanks and a strong burning odour were all that remained at a fuel pump in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura area, which was set afire by rioters on Monday On Thursday, the petrol pump was the centre of attention as med...

No major incident reported in last 36 hours in any affected police station of Delhi's northeast district: MHA.

No major incident reported in last 36 hours in any affected police station of Delhis northeast district MHA....

Africa Day 2020: EIB signs new deals to finance infrastructure development

President of Senegal Macky Sall and President of the European Investment Bank Werner Hoyer today opened the EIB-UN Habitat Africa Day 2020 conference in Dakar.More than 400 government ministers, business leaders, academics and civil society...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020