Buldhana project solved drinking water problem in over 200 villages: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the Buldhana project launched by him has solved the problem of drinking water in over 200 villages. Speaking about the socio-economic impact of Buldhana project on the villages and farmers Gadkari told ANI that, "I started a project under which the National Highway Authority of India was given the task of digging the ponds and farm lakes for water conservation in Maharashtra's Buldhana. The project solved the drinking water problem in 287 villages and provides water for irrigation to 25,000-acre land."

"We had decided that the farmer who would provide us with free soil, we will provide them with a farm lake in their farm to store water. If this concept is spread in other villages as well then no farmer would commit suicide, his productivity will increase. Nobody would come to cities seeking for a job," he added. The Union Minister added that if such a project is implemented everywhere then our cultivation will be irrigated, farmers productivity will be increased three times.

Moreover, the purchasing power in villages will be increased and the condition of villages will also change if such a project is carried out at other places as well. "If rural economy will get stronger then villages will become prosperous, this is the dream behind this project," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

