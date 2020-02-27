Man loses 22-year-old son in riots, his worry now is safety of Hindu neighbours

After losing his 22-year-son who got married just 10 days ago in the Delhi riots, Agaz Hussain now is equally worried about the safety of Hindu families in his neighbourhood and the future of his daughter-in-law Waiting at his house-cum-shop for the body of his son on Thursday, Hussain wondered what will happen to his young daughter-in-law.

Ashfaq, the third among five sons and three daughters of Hussain, was killed in the riots in Brijpuri on Tuesday evening "I received information that he was in Al Hind hospital. Ashfaq worked as an electrician and had gone to Brijpuri before the evening namaz to attend a complaint," Hussain said, adding he was a very friendly person. "He had more Hindus than Muslims as his friends. All of them had visited our ancestral home in Bulandshahr for his marriage," he said.

However, Hussain's biggest worry is about the Hindu neighbours. "In these troubled days, I would ask our Hindu neighbours not to venture out. We offer them all help," Hussain said The Hussain family lives in a small house in a crowded bylane of Indira Vihar in Gokalpuri area which has a mixed population of Hindus and Muslims in many parts.

There are around 20 Hindu families in this neighbourhood. "There is a young widow in my home but my concerns are doubled as if anything happens to my Hindu neighbours, people would say it happened due to revenge," Hussain said He said there is a small temple also in the neighbourhood which is being protected by local Muslim boys so that it is not targeted by the rioters.

"Islam teaches us to take care of our neighbours. People get carried away by emotions which is wrong, you cannot respond to violence with violence," he said Ashfaq's teacher in a local madrasa, Maulana Mehdi Hasan said the violence could have been prevented if the police had taken timely action.

"Many calls were made to police but no help arrived as the area was consumed by violence and riots," he claimed Hussain said his elder son called police control room number repeatedly but no one was available for help. He also complained that no police, government official or any political leader visited the family.

"Everyone including our Hindu and Muslim neighbours, Ashfaq's friends from other areas came but no police officer, government representative or politicians did so. We do not want them to come, but I want answers from them." The violence in many parts of northeast Delhi has snuffed out at least 38 lives and injuries to over 200. Widespread arson has also resulted in gutting of scores of vehicles, houses, shops, some religious places, schools and other properties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.