Scrap dealer picked by police dies, SHO booked for murder

A 22-year-old man died on Thursday after being picked up by police, who are accused by his family members of beating him to death As family members protested at the local hospital where the man was declared dead, police suspended the station house officer and booked him on a murder charge.

Barmer Superintendent of Police Sharad Chowdhary said other personnel have also been removed from the police station after the death of Jeetu Khateek, a scrap dealer Khateek was allegedly picked up from his shop by police on Wednesday evening.

His family claimed no case was registered against him. He was taken into illegal custody and then beaten to death, they alleged Police on Thursday took him to hospital where he was declared dead.

"Why he was caught by police and kept in detention at night is a matter of investigation," Chowdhary said The officer said the suspended SHO and some other police personnel have been booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The entire episode is being probed by an Additional SP, he said.

The victim’s family members protested at the hospital, saying they will not accept the body, which awaits post-mortem The post-mortem could not be conducted on Thursday because of the protests, police said. It is likely to take place on Friday, they added..

