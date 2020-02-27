Over 3.8 lakh children malnourished in Gujarat: Govt

More than 3.8 lakh children in Gujarat were malnourished, indicating a sharp increase of over 2.41 lakh in their number since July last year, the state government informed the Assembly on Thursday Responding to a set of questions raised by Congress MLAs during Question Hour, Vibhavari Dave, Minister of State for Women and Child Development, informed the house that there were a total of 3,83,840 malnourished children in the state.

The presence of such malnourished children was highest in districts of Banaskantha (28,265), Anand (26,021) and Dahod (22,613), Dave said In July 2019, Dave had informed the Assembly that Gujarat had 1,42,142 malnourished children.

The latest data (as on December 31, 2019) tabled in the Assembly on Thursday showed a jump of 2,41,698 in number of such children The opposition Congress quickly latched on to the data and attacked the BJP government.

In a release, Leader of Opposition Paresh Dhanani of the Congress said despite the BJP government's claim that it is doing its best to fight malnutrition, over 2.41 lakh new malnourished children were added in six months (from July till December) In her written reply, Dave listed several steps the BJP government is taking to fight malnutrition in children.

She said the government provides hot meals, take-home ration, double fortified salt, fortified oil and fruits to anganwadi children to tackle the issue of malnutrition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

