Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL123 2NDLDALL DELHI VIOLENCE Delhi riots toll climbs to 38 as violence ebbs but doesn't subside New Delhi: The death toll in Delhi's worst riots in more than three decades climbed to 38 on Thursday as the violence ebbed but did not subside completely and thousands of people began picking up the pieces of their shattered lives and livelihoods DEL114 DL-VIOLENCE-LD DAMAGED SCHOOLS Broken desks, burnt books, half-charred boards tell sordid tales of vandalised schools in Delhi New Delhi: "Welcome to a very happy school" reads a half-charred board at a private school in Brijpuri area of North East Delhi which is now home to broken desks and burnt books after it was vandalised during the violence. By Gunjan Sharma and Saloni Bhatia DEL92 LDALL MURALIDHAR Row over timing of transfer of HC judge Muralidhar; Centre calls it "routine", "shameful" says Congress New Delhi: A row erupted on Thursday over the timing of the transfer of Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar, who had slammed the police for not registering a case against three BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches, as the Congress said the "midnight" notification was "shameful" and the Centre accused the opposition party of politicising a "routine" shift.

DEL70 DL-VIOLENCE-HOSPITAL-MORTUARY Delhi violence: Relatives wait outside mortuary for bodies to be handed over New Delhi: Still to come to terms with the loss of their loved ones in violence in parts of northeast Delhi, relatives are anxiously waiting outside GTB hospital's mortuary for the postmortem to be conducted before the bodies are handed over to them DEL102 MEA-MYANMAR Modi holds talks with Myanmar Prez; India, Myanmar sign 10 pacts New Delhi: India and Myanmar signed on Thursday 10 agreements with a focus on the socio-economic development of the southeast Asian nation as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with Myanmarese President U Win Myint.

DEL73 DL-CBSE-EXAMS-LD VIOLENCE CBSE postpones class 10, 12 exams scheduled on Feb 28, 29 in northeast Delhi New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education has postponed class 10 and 12 exams scheduled on February 28 and 29 in the violence-hit North East Delhi and parts of East Delhi, officials said DEL109 CAA-LD PRASAD No going back on CAA: Ravi Shankar Prasad Dehradun: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said there is no question of going back on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but the government would try to convince people opposing it.

DEL72 CORONAVIRUS-LD EVACUATION Coronavirus: India evacuates 112 people from China, 124 from Japan New Delhi: India on Thursday brought back 112 people from the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and another group of 124 from Tokyo who were on board a cruise ship infected by the deadly virus CAL6 BH-ASSEMBLY-LD RESOLUTION Bihar Assembly passes resolution for caste-based census in 2021 Patna: The Bihar Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution for the second time in just over a year favouring a caste-based census in 2021.

BOM9 MH-COUNCIL-KOREGAON BHIMA 348 cases related to Koregaon Bhima withdrawn so far: Deshmukh Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday told the Legislative Council that 348 cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence have been withdrawn by the state government so far MDS7 AP-CHANDRABABU-DETENTION TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu taken into preventive custody at Visakhapatnam airport amid protests by YSRC Visakhapatnam (AP): Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu was on Thursday taken into preventive custody at the airport here for his 'safety' as the ruling YSR Congress workers staged a protest opposing his visit, police said.

MDS3 KL-GRANNY-AADHAAR After PM''s praise, ''oldest learner'' Bhageerathi Amma set to get Aadhaar Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's great granny, Bhageerathi Amma, who recently won the accolades of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his 'Man Ki Baat' radio address for clearing fourth-level examination at the age of 105, is now set to get her Aadhaar card LEGAL LGD26 DL-HC-3RDLD DELHI VIOLENCE CAA violence: HC makes Centre party in PIL for FIRs over hate speech by 3 BJP leaders New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday made the Centre a party in the PIL which has sought lodging of FIRs and arrests in communal violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law and gave it four weeks to file a reply to the petition.

FOREIGN FGN51 CHINA-VIRUS-3RDLD TOLL China coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 2,744 amidst decline in cases Beijing: The virulence of the novel coronavirus continues to show a declining trend in China which reported 29 new fatalities, the lowest in weeks, taking the death toll to 2,744 while the confirmed cases climbed to 78,497, officials said on Thursday. By K J M Varma PTI SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.