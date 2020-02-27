Case filed for setting National Flag on fire in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya Police on Thursday registered a suo motu case against an unknown person for burning the National Flag in the hill town and posting it on social media The video shows the tricolour being set on fire without revealing the face of the person doing it.

In the Facebook post, the user said the National Flag was burnt as a mark of protest against the Centre not implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya The video was uploaded on Thursday afternoon by a user identified as 'Main Admin' but the act was suspected to have been committed on Wednesday night, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered a suo motu case against the Facebook user and investigation in this matter has begun," East Khasi Hills district Superintendent of Police Claudia Lyngwa told PTI She said the cyber crime cell of the state police has been tasked with identifying the accused.

The state Assembly in December last year passed a resolution seeking implementation of ILP in Meghalaya amid protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

