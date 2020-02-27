14 sectors identified to attract investment ahead of J-K Global Investors' Summit

The Principal Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday said that the Administrative Council has approved policies that will help attract investment to the Union Territory, in the run-up to the Global Investors Summit. "J-K Administrative Council also reviewed the state of proposed Global Investors Summit which is scheduled to be held shortly. As part of preparations, the council approved policies for four sectors in order to help J-K attract investment in these sectors," said Kansal.

He also added that 14 sectors have been identified as focused sectors to attract investment. "J & K Administrative Council also noted that an enthusiastic and encouraging response is being received from potential investors and a lot of background work is required to be done to facilitate the process of attracting investment," he added.

"The Council has approved the creation of the post of an industries commissioner in the industries department," Kansal added. The aim of the upcoming Global Investors' Summit-2020 is to exhibit investment opportunities available in the newly formed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in different sectors including tourism, film tourism, horticulture and post-harvest management. (ANI)

