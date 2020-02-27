"Smart gram yojana" to be named after ex-minister R R Patil

The Maharashtra government's "smart gram yojana" will be named after former Deputy Chief Minister the late R R Patil, the assembly was informed on Thursday Since November 2016, the 'smart gram yojana' (smart village) is being implemented in the state whereawards are given to gram panchayats at taluka and district level for their performance on certain parameters.

The scheme seeks to transform rural Maharashtra through development initiatives. Villages performing well in a range of areas, including cleanliness, health, education, environment, use of infotech and renewable energy sources, rewarded by the state government Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif told the assembly that Patil had worked tirelessly for development of villages.

Patil, as Rural Development Minister in the Congress- NCP government, had implemented cleanliness and quarrel-free village schemes. The NCP leader had also held the home portfolio.

