Delhi violence internal matter of India: Russian Senator

Russia respects the sovereignty of all countries and the Delhi violence is an "internal" matter of India, a Russian Senator on Thursday said. Member of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and Deputy Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Andrei Klimov, also met representatives from five political parties, including BJP, Congress and AAP In the meeting, Klimov said it was decided to hold inter-party conferences. Responding to a question on Pakistan, Klimov said peaceful cooperation between India and Pakistan is in best interest of both the countries.

On the recent violence in Delhi, Klimov called the violence an "internal" matter of India "We respect sovereignty of all countries, including India, but it is a matter of internal affairs of India and I am not a prosecutor or judge. It is story about internal life of India but we are against any kind of extremism," said Klimov in an interaction with reporters.

Thirty-eight people have been killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago after violence between anti and pro Citizenship (Amendment) Act groups spiralled out of control.

