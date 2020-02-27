Hyderabad slum gets colourful makeover

Several slum houses across Hyderabad's Film Nagar received a colourful makeover with bright artworks on the walls. The initiative was taken by Rouble Nagi Art Foundation, which has done work in Mumbai's slums, in collaboration with Phoenix Group to use art as a tool for social change.

The social welfare initiative has been named 'Misaal Hyderabad'. "Earlier it looked like a slum, but now you can see the beautification with colourful paints. It gives a better look to this roadside locality and the houses, " Jyoti, who resides in the slum, told ANI.

Other people residing in the slum believe that more development works should be initiated. 'Many passersby admire the change in this locality. It looks beautiful and more development works must be initiated," said Tarun, another resident. (ANI)

