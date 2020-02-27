CPI demands Shah''s resignation over Delhi violence
The CPI in Telangana staged aprotest here on Thursday demanding the resignation of UnionHome Minister Amit Shah for his alleged failure in handlingthe violence in Delhi
Senior CPI leader K Narayana, CPI Telangana statesecretary Chada Venkat Reddy were among the 25 party cadrestaken into preventive custody for holding a protest, policesaid adding they were released later
Shah should resign taking moral responsibilityfor the violence in Delhi, the CPI leaders said.
