CPI demands Shah''s resignation over Delhi violence

The CPI in Telangana staged aprotest here on Thursday demanding the resignation of UnionHome Minister Amit Shah for his alleged failure in handlingthe violence in Delhi

Senior CPI leader K Narayana, CPI Telangana statesecretary Chada Venkat Reddy were among the 25 party cadrestaken into preventive custody for holding a protest, policesaid adding they were released later

Shah should resign taking moral responsibilityfor the violence in Delhi, the CPI leaders said.

