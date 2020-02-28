Police meet with Aman Committee over reports of gathering at Shaheen Bagh on March 1

A meeting of the Aman Committee was called on Thursday after police received information about a large group of people planning to gather at Shaheen Bagh from Madanpur Khadar here on March 1, police said. Speaking to mediapersons, RP Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police South East Delhi said: "We had received information through social media that a large group of people will come to Shaheen Bagh from Madanpur Khadar on March 1."

"We took it seriously, in light of the current situation in the national capital. We came to know that locals will join in and carry out a peaceful protest," he said. He said that the police department called meetings of Aman Committees at different locations and then all the stakeholders were called to the DCP office.

He added that everyone agreed that they will stay peaceful and the protest will be postponed indefinitely. A large number of people, mostly women, have been holding a sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year that led to blocking of Noida-Kalindi Kunj road.

The Supreme Court earlier this week appointed senior advocates Sanjay Hedge, Sadhana Ramachandran besides Wajahat Habibullah as interlocutors to talk to the protestors here and urge them to clear the road. (ANI)

