Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNS poster stating to give Rs 5,000 reward over information about Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators

A poster of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been put up in Aurangabad stating that a reward of Rs 5,000 will be given to informers who give accurate information about Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Aurangabad (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 08:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 08:59 IST
MNS poster stating to give Rs 5,000 reward over information about Pakistani, Bangladeshi infiltrators
A MNS poster stating to give Rs 5,000 reward over information about Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Image Credit: ANI

A poster of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has been put up in Aurangabad stating that a reward of Rs 5,000 will be given to informers who give accurate information about Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators. Meanwhile, MNS student wing leader Akhil Chitre has also proposed to give reward to informers who give information about illegal Pakistani and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Chitre said that Rs 5,555 will be given to the informer and the person's identity will be kept secret. Earlier this month, a poster was put up by MNS near Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, asking him to start cleaning up his own locality first of infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

"Respected Chief Minister, if you are serious about action against illegal infiltrators, start by cleaning your Bandra locality first which is filled with infiltrators," the poster had read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Japan PM Abe says to ask all schools to close for most of March

Five new languages including Odia added to Google Translate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Darwinbox Launches the Lightest HRMS App Making it Easy and Accessible to Every Employee

HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 28, 2020 PRNewswire -- Darwinbox, a cloud-based Human Capital Management platform, has just launched its new lighter Android mobile app, which is as low as 7 MB, making it the lightest app in the sector globally Mobi...

Study Medicine in Manipal's AUA College of Medicine and Earn an International Doctor of Medicine Degree to Become a Global Physician

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 27, 2020 PRNewswire -- Manipal Education Medical Group is a name synonymous with high quality of education with campuses across the world. One such campus is the sprawling 17 acres of American University of Antigua C...

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

The novel coronavirus outbreak, a new strain of previously unidentified coronavirus in humans is rapidly spreading around the world, claiming more than 2,700 lives in China alone. As of now, there is no specific cure or vaccine for the viru...

Spring training roundup: Bumgarner makes D-backs debut

Madison Bumgarner made his first appearance in an Arizona Diamondbacks uniform, giving up one run over two innings, but the Cincinnati Reds cruised to an 8-0 victory Thursday at Scottsdale, Ariz. Bumgarner gave up a home run to Derek Dietri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020