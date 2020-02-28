Woman among three of family injured in slab collapse

Three members of a family, including a woman, were injured when a portion of a ceiling slab in a residential building collapsed here on Friday morning, said a civic official The family members resided on the first floor of the four-storey 'Trimurti' building at Natvar Nagar in suburban Jogeshwari, he said.

Around 6 am, part of a slab of the ceiling on the second floor crashed on them, injuring the trio, the official said The injured were admitted in a nearby private hospital, said the officer.

"The woman has suffered severe injuries and is being treated in the ICU," he said The other two, male members of the family, were admitted in general ward of the hospital, the officer said.

What caused the slab collapse was not yet known, he added.

