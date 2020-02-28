French envoy Emmanuel Lenain in Uttarakhand on Friday

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand from Friday to discuss his country's ongoing and future collaborative projects in the state According to a statement by the French embassy, Lenain will call on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to discuss ongoing and future collaborative French projects.

He will then join the chief minister in the launch of 'Child-friendly and Commuter-centric Dehradun' plan, the statement said "This smart city sustainable mobility plan has been selected under CITIIS (City Investments To Innovate Integrate and Sustain), a programme that receives funding and technical expertise from the French Development Agency (AFD) and the European Union (EU)," it said.

Lenain will also meet Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who will deliver the keynote address for the event The trip will also be an opportunity for Lenain to meet Acharya Balkrishna, CEO of Patanjali, during his visit to Haridwar on Friday, before proceeding to Rishikesh, the statement said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.