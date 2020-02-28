Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 occurs on J-K Himachal border

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 hit the border area of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on Friday afternoon. The earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale occurred at 2.42 pm on Friday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the epicentre of the quake was located at Latitude 33 degrees North and Longitude 76.1 degrees East at a depth of 5 km. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.