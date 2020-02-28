Left parties protest at Jantar Mantar, demand law to abolish unemployment

The Left parties Friday staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar here, demanding the government bring a national register of unemployed instead of NRC, and an act to abolish unemployment rather than CAA

Many youths travelled from West Bengal to take part in the protest, demanding a National Register of Berozgaar (unemployed) and a Berozgaari Abolition Act (BAA or unemployment abolition act). A protester alleged the government gives excuses like lack of resources to cover its inability to generate employment, whereas "massive concessions are being given to the corporates".

