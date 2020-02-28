Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL53 DL-VIOLENCE-LD TOLL 4 more deaths recorded at GTB Hospital, Delhi violence toll 42 now New Delhi: The death toll in the Delhi's communal violence has gone up to 42 now with four more fatalities being recorded at the city's GTB Hospital on Friday, officials said. DEL41 MHA-DELHI-3RDLD-CP S N Shrivastava given additional charge of Delhi Police New Delhi: Senior IPS officer S N Shrivastava, who was appointed the special commissioner of Police (Law and Order) of Delhi Police this week, has been given the additional charge of the Delhi Police commissioner with effect from Sunday, an official order said BOM1 MH-DL VIOLENCE-SAAMANA Shah was nowhere to be seen when violence hit Delhi: Sena Mumbai: Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Friday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the mayhem in Delhi, saying he was nowhere to be seen when the national capital was rocked by violence.

DEL49 BJP-JUDGE Modi govt committed to individual, judicial and media freedom: Law Minister New Delhi: Senior BJP leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said commitment to judicial, media and individual freedom is one of the Modi government's "fundamentals" as he cited its leaders' fight against the Emergency to reject criticism over a Delhi High Court judge's transfer DEL37 POL-BJP-CONG Please don't preach us 'rajdharma'; your record is full of twists & turns: BJP to Sonia New Delhi: The BJP on Friday hit back at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for reminding the Centre of its 'rajdharma', as it alleged that the communal violence in northeast Delhi was an outcome of "instigation" by Opposition leaders.

DEL46 CONG-BJP-RAJDHARMA Indira, Manmohan's 'Raj dharma' was of equality, harmony; BJP has divisive mindset: Cong New Delhi: The Congress on Friday slammed the BJP for attacking Sonia Gandhi over the party's 'Rajdharma' reminder, saying its leaders like Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh believed in equality and harmony, while the Modi government has a "divisive mindset" DEL21 DEF-LD RAJNATH Balakot message that infra across border can't be used by terrorists as safe haven: Rajnath New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the Balakot air strikes had sent out the clear message that infrastructure across the border could not be used as safe havens for terrorists.

PM-LD SCIENCE PM hails talent of Indian scientists on National Science Day New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday saluted the talent and tenacity of Indian scientists on the National Science Day DEL52 CBI-GST-PANDIT CBI books GST Asst Commissioner Deepak Pandit, a close relative of film personality Ashoke Pandit New Delhi: The CBI has booked Deepak Pandit, an Assistant Commissioner of GST and Central Excise, in corruption charges for amassing assets worth over Rs 3.96 crore which are 376 per cent above his known sources of income, officials said on Friday. By Abhishek Shukla MDS6 DEF-TN-LD VESSEL Coast Guard''s offshore patrol vessel "Varad" commissioned Chennai: Indian Coast Guard's offshore patrol vessel 'Varad' was commissioned by Union Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya here on Friday.

LEGAL LGD38 DL-HC-LD VIOLENCE Plea for NIA probe into violence in northeast Delhi; HC seeks Centre, AAP govt's stand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought response of the Centre and the AAP government on a PIL seeking NIA probe under the unlawful activities law UAPA into the violence in northeast Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) LGD37 SC-LD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya case: Death row convict Pawan Gupta files curative plea in SC New Delhi: One of the four death row convicts, Pawan Kumar Gupta, in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case moved a curative plea in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking commutation of his death penalty to life imprisonment.

LGD35 DL-HC-2ND LD HATE SPEECHES HC seeks Centre's response on plea for FIR against Gandhis, others for alleged hate speech New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday sought the response of the Centre, the Delhi government and the police on pleas seeking FIRs against political figures, including Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, for allegedly making hate speeches BUSINESS DEL44 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex crashes 1,448 pts as global rout intensifies; metal, IT stocks tank Mumbai: Continuing its downward spiral for the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,448 points on Friday following a manic global selloff as market participants fretted over the impact of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

FOREIGN FGN19 UN-GUTERRES-GANDHI Mahatma Gandhi's spirit needed more than ever: UN chief Guterres on Delhi violence United Nations: Expressing sadness over the violence in Delhi, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that Mahatma Gandhi's spirit is needed more than ever as it is essential to create conditions for a true community reconciliation. By Yoshita Singh FGN20 US-INDIA-VIOLENCE Delhi violence: US urges India to 'protect and respect' right to peaceful assembly Washington: The US has urged India to "protect and respect" the right to peaceful assembly of people and hold accountable those perpetrating violence following the Delhi riots over the amended citizenship act, saying that Washington has raised the issue at the highest level with New Delhi. By Lalit K Jha.

