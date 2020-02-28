Mumbai: Guj man held for stealing gold worth Rs 24L from train

A Gujarat resident was arrested from Bandra Terminus in the metropolis for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh from a train passenger, a railway police official said on Friday On February 2, Paresh Jayantibhai Ramani (34) flicked two trolley bags, containing gold jewellery worth Rs 24 lakh, of passenger Sonam Mehta on board a train that left from Mumbai Central for Gujarat, an official said.

"A case was filed by Mehta at Borivali railway police station on the same day. We started looking at CCTV images and zeroed in on Ramani. On Monday, based on an informer tip-off, we arrested him from Bandra Terminus. He confessed to stealing two trolley bags of Mehta. We recovered the stolen gold," said Inspector Uttam Sonawane of Bandra railway police He said Ramani is a farmer from Amreli in Gujarat and no previous crime record has been found against his name as yet..

