Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man held for ''rape'' of 10-year old girl in AP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Machilipatnam
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:32 IST
Man held for ''rape'' of 10-year old girl in AP

A 35-year old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl and dumping her in a bushy area in Nuzvid town in Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh, police said The 10-year old girl was found abandoned in a semi- conscious and serious condition near the IIIT Nuzvid campus by a police patrol early on Thursday and following investigations, they arrested the man, a hotel waiter from his house.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police B Srinivasulu said they zeroed in on the accused by tracing a 'biriyani' packet he had left behind at the scene of crime Police said the condition of the girl undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada Government Hospital was stated to be stable.

According to the DSP, the man had purchased 'biriyani' from a restaurant on his way home However, seeing the girl waiting alone at a bus stop for her father the bi-cycle borne man offered lift, saying he would help her in looking for him.

He had then taken the girl to an isolated place and raped her Based on the biriyani packet found there, police visited the restaurant and examined the CCTV footage which led them to the accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

IRCTC's Golden Chariot to run again from March 22

The railways catering arm IRCTC will resume services of the luxury train Golden Chariot on March 22 after a gap of a few years, officials said on Friday IRCTC took over the operation, management and marketing of the special train through a ...

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks: Sitharaman.

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks Sitharaman....

Mumbai: Two of ''bol bachchan'' gang held in Malad

Two people who allegedly duped senior citizens by posing as policemen or well-wishers were arrested on Thursday in the metropolis, an official said Vijay Kumar Jaiswal and Ganesh Dattu Londhe are part of the infamous bol bachchan fast talke...

Coronavirus fears lead Holy Land Catholic churches to give communion by hand only

Roman Catholic authorities in Jerusalem have instructed their priests to give communion by hand only, rather than placing the wafers on worshippers tongues, and to empty holy water fonts - as precautions against the spread of the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020