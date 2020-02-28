Man held for ''rape'' of 10-year old girl in AP

A 35-year old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a minor girl and dumping her in a bushy area in Nuzvid town in Krishna District in Andhra Pradesh, police said The 10-year old girl was found abandoned in a semi- conscious and serious condition near the IIIT Nuzvid campus by a police patrol early on Thursday and following investigations, they arrested the man, a hotel waiter from his house.

Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police B Srinivasulu said they zeroed in on the accused by tracing a 'biriyani' packet he had left behind at the scene of crime Police said the condition of the girl undergoing treatment at the Vijayawada Government Hospital was stated to be stable.

According to the DSP, the man had purchased 'biriyani' from a restaurant on his way home However, seeing the girl waiting alone at a bus stop for her father the bi-cycle borne man offered lift, saying he would help her in looking for him.

He had then taken the girl to an isolated place and raped her Based on the biriyani packet found there, police visited the restaurant and examined the CCTV footage which led them to the accused..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.