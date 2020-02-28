Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah, Mamata share lunch at Patnaik's home; Nitish also join in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneshwar
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 17:43 IST
Shah, Mamata share lunch at Patnaik's home; Nitish also join in

Home Minister Amit Shah and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, who have been bitter critics of each other, had a lunch together on Friday at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence, where they were also joined by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar The lunch, during which Shah and Banerjee sat facing each other across the table, was hosted by Patnaik after the Eastern Zonal Council meeting here.

Sources said the lunch, during which traditional Odia delicacies were served, was hosted in the honour of Union Home Minister and the two chief ministers. Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also joined them While there was no official word on what was talked about during the meal, the picture of Shah and Mamata sharing a lunch led to talks in the political circles about a possible scale down in their attacks on each other. Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon, who represented the state in the meeting in the absence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, did not join them.

Banerjee said, "I joined the lunch together with respected Home Minister, respected Naveenji and respected Nitishji." In a tweet, Patnaik said, "Such a pleasure having the company of Union Home Minister@Amit Shah ji, my colleague CMs, @MamataOfficial, @NitishKumar ji & Union Minister @dpradhanbjp ji at Naveen Niwas. Had a wonderfully interactive time over some home cooked #Odia delicacies." PTI AAM SKN SNS TIR TIR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

IRCTC's Golden Chariot to run again from March 22

The railways catering arm IRCTC will resume services of the luxury train Golden Chariot on March 22 after a gap of a few years, officials said on Friday IRCTC took over the operation, management and marketing of the special train through a ...

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks: Sitharaman.

Coronavirus outbreak will be a challenge if issues do not get resolved in three weeks Sitharaman....

Mumbai: Two of ''bol bachchan'' gang held in Malad

Two people who allegedly duped senior citizens by posing as policemen or well-wishers were arrested on Thursday in the metropolis, an official said Vijay Kumar Jaiswal and Ganesh Dattu Londhe are part of the infamous bol bachchan fast talke...

Coronavirus fears lead Holy Land Catholic churches to give communion by hand only

Roman Catholic authorities in Jerusalem have instructed their priests to give communion by hand only, rather than placing the wafers on worshippers tongues, and to empty holy water fonts - as precautions against the spread of the coronaviru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020