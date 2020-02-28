DSGMC distributes food to people in North-East Delhi

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Friday provided cooked meals to the people in Shiv Vihar area in North-East district which had witnessed violence in the last few days. The committee had formed six teams to provide relief material to the people affected by the violence. The distribution of food through langar has come as much-needed relief to the people in the violemce-hit area.

The committee distributed chapatis, milk, bread, medicines to the residents. The committee has also deployed three ambulances in the area. At least 42 people have died in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi earlier this week.(ANI)

