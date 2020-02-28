Friday passes off peacefully in Aligarh

Friday prayers passed off peacefully amid heavy security arrangement in various sensitive areas of the city In the wake of clashes between police and anti-CAA protesters here in the city on Sunday and the disturbed situation in the national capital early this week, the police and RAF personnel were deployed in strength in different parts of the city as a precautionary measure.

"No untoward incident has been reported from any part of the city, including the Eidgah Ground, Purani Chungi Gate adjacent to the AMU campus and Jeevangarh Bypass road, where a large number of women protesters have been holding an anti-CAA protest for past several days," city's Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar told PTI District authorities with the help of Muslim community leaders of different groups and political affiliations made another attempt to pave the way to evacuate women protesters, sitting on an anti-CAA dharna for the past four days in the Jeevangarh locality.

Additional Director General of Police (Agra range) Ajay Anand told PTI, "Muslim community leaders cutting across party lines are helping in our endeavour to persuade women protesters at Jeevangarh to shift their protest site to the Eidgah Ground for which permission has been granted to them to carry out their protest in a peaceful manner without hindering the normal traffic." A special investigation team has been set up to probe into the Sunday evening violence at the Upper Kot locality, where clashes had broken out amid the police seeking to evict a large number of women protesters holding a dharna there. Meanwhile, more than 5,000 people have been served notices by district authorities under different sections of the law following the Sunday clashes PTI CORR NAV RAX RAX.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

