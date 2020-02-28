''Prepare action plan to complete Polavaram project by Jun2021''

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asked water resources department officials to prepare an action plan to complete the Polavaram multi purpose project by June 2021,with the focus mainly being on rehabilitation and resettlement of the affected families Over 17,000 people from six villages in Devipatnam have to be fully evacuated as water could be impounded in the cofferdam up to 41.15 meters.

The Chief Minister, who inspected the Polavaram works and held a review meeting with the officials, said details of families to be relocated should be prepared on a priority basis "A special officer has been posted to oversee rehabilitation and resettlement works. Adopt a humane approach towards the displaced people," Jagan said.

He wanted the rock-fill dam works to be completed between June and October so that the gaps in the coffer dam could be bridged Officials informed the Chief Minister that the spillway and approach channel would be completed by June, as also the right canal works.

The left canal works would be taken up subsequently in two packages The Chief Minister asked them to ensure the canals did not suffer breaches when water was let out through them..

