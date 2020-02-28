Migrant labourer from West Bengal among 2 killed in wall

Two labourers, including a 20- year old man from West Bengal, were killed and another was seriously injured when a retaining wall of an under- construction building collapsed on them in the city on Friday, police said Construction work for a hotel was going on at the site when the retaining wall came crashing down.

Initial reports from the site said compound wall of the nearby property collapsed and two other workers were caught under the debris, but police later said only two people died and another escaped The deceased have been identified as Masrigul from West Bengal and Bhimesh (25) belonging to Bagalkot in Karnataka.

Hanikul (23), taken out of the debris and shifted to hospital, was in a critical condition, police said MLA Vedavyas Kamath and top police officials, including city police commissioner P S Harsha, visited the spot.

Mangaluru city corporation commissioner Ajith Kumar Hegde said a show-cause notice will be issued to the contractor and the building owner over the mishap Precautionary measures will be taken while issuing new licences to owners to ensure that such incidents do not recur, he said.

Labour officer Wilma Tauro said as per employment compensation act, both principal employer and contractor have to give compensation to the dependents of the deceased.

