NCW to organise 'Power Walk' in Delhi on March 1

The National Commission for Women will organise a 'Power Walk' on March 1, 2020, in the national capital with an aim to normalise women's visibility in public spaces. The walk will take place at 7 pm on Sunday from India Gate to Janpath in the city.

"Power Walk aims to normalise women's visibility in public spaces and break norms of respectability, 'safe and unsafe', 'good enough reason or not' and change society's perception of a woman's visibility public spaces," read a statement by the NCW. "Survivors of acid attacks, physical assault and rape will also join the Power Walk to share the experience of their struggle against the crimes and the stigmatisation that needs change for enabling them to empower themselves," it added.

"NCW has also organised a street play by a group of students from Delhi University and Faculty of Law. Through this street play, NCW intends to highlight the gender-based discrimination and inform citizens behind the cause of Power Walk," NCW highlighted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

