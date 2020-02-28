Left Menu
Development News Edition

Made in Wuhan: Haryana MLA given computer tabs to read Budget

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:35 IST
Made in Wuhan: Haryana MLA given computer tabs to read Budget
Haryana Map Image Credit : Wikimedia

The Haryana Budget had a bonanza for every MLA this time -- a computer tablet that held the entire document for them to read. Worryingly for one MLA, the devices were made in coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China The distribution of tablets for the Budget was billed a first for any assembly in the country, even if Congress MLA Varun Chaudhary expressed concern that they could "spread" the coronavirus.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presented Budget 2020-21 in the state assembly here on Friday, reading out the 68-page document in Hindi in the old-fashioned print version But others could read it on the tabs which were distributed to the entire 90-member House in their sealed boxes as he read out the speech.

Before Khattar began, Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it was for the first time anywhere in the country that tabs were given to legislators to read the Budget in digital form In a statement later, Varun Chaudhary, the Congress MLA from Mullana reserved constituency, called it a publicity stunt.

"There was no need for a publicity stunt of presenting the Budget digitally. The assembly members were presented with a tab which is manufactured in Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed several lives in that country and spread to other parts of the world," he said He said the virus was first reported in December 2019 which happens to be date of manufacture of the tablets.

He added that it was "beyond my understanding" why Wuhan-made tabs were selected "from the whole world" "Whether these tabs were checked properly for any trace of the coronavirus, that question remains," he said.

In neighbouring Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Wednesday said the distribution of smartphones to youth in the state was delayed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China The Congress in Punjab had promised smartphones for the youth in its election manifesto..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Three-day meet of RSS' highest decision-making body from March 15

A three day annual meet of the RSS highest decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, will be held here from March 15-17. ABPS meets once a year in different cities in the country, as per an official release.The meet will ...

Only 15pc R&D workforce are women: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rued the lesser number of women in the area of science and technology and said they comprise only 15 per cent of the workforce in research and development He also launched three new initiatives for gender...

FCC adopts rules to auction spectrum, provide $9.7B in satellite incentive payments

The Federal Communications Commission FCC voted 3-2 on Friday to adopt rules to auction a key band spectrum for wireless use that includes up to 9.7 billion in potential incentive payments to satellite companies.The C-band is a block of spe...

22-year-old man tries to commit suicide at Mandi House metro station

A 22-year-old man allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving train at Mandi House metro station on Friday evening, delaying services on the rapid transit system, police saidAround 6 pm Friday, Jeevtesh Paul jumped in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020