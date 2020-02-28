Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Constable sentenced to life in jail for rape, murder of minor girl in police station

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 21:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 21:44 IST
UP: Constable sentenced to life in jail for rape, murder of minor girl in police station

A special CBI court in Lucknow has sentenced then Uttar Pradesh police constable Ateeq Ahmed to life imprisonment for rape and murder of a teenage girl inside Nighasan police station in Lakhimpur Kheri district in 2011, officials said Friday The court has also sentenced then Deputy SP Inayat Ullah Khan to imprisonment for five years in the case, CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said, adding the Special Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on Ahmed and Rs 50,000 on Khan. "The CBI had registered a case on December 20, 2011, on the request of the Uttar Pradesh Government and taken over the investigation of FIR No. 706/2011, earlier registered at Police Station Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) on the allegations of rape and murder of a victim inside the police station premises," he said.

According to the spokesperson, the charge sheet was filed against four accused but the court acquitted two In the judgment, the court found constable Ahmed guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. The then circle officer, Khan, was also found guilty Section 201. Atiq was posted as the gunner of circle officer Khan. Those who have been acquitted are constables Shiv Kumar and Uma Shanker.

On June 10, 2011, the mother of a 14-year-old girl had lodged an FIR with the Nighasan police station saying that her daughter had taken a buffalo for grazing to the field and it went crossed the boundary of the police station into the premises As the girl did not return for long, the complainant went inside and found the body of her daughter hanging from a dry tree. The mother had seen injuries on the body of the girl, and it appeared that she was raped and then was hanged make it look like suicide..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal forms task force to look into safety concerns

The West Bengal government on Friday formed a task force to look into safety concerns regarding pool cars carrying students to schools, an official said The decision came after a pool car accident in Hooghly district led to the death of an ...

Three-day meet of RSS' highest decision-making body from March 15

A three day annual meet of the RSS highest decision-making body, Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha ABPS, will be held here from March 15-17. ABPS meets once a year in different cities in the country, as per an official release.The meet will ...

Only 15pc R&D workforce are women: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday rued the lesser number of women in the area of science and technology and said they comprise only 15 per cent of the workforce in research and development He also launched three new initiatives for gender...

FCC adopts rules to auction spectrum, provide $9.7B in satellite incentive payments

The Federal Communications Commission FCC voted 3-2 on Friday to adopt rules to auction a key band spectrum for wireless use that includes up to 9.7 billion in potential incentive payments to satellite companies.The C-band is a block of spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020