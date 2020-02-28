West Bengal forms task force to look into safety concerns

The West Bengal government on Friday formed a task force to look into safety concerns regarding pool cars carrying students to schools, an official said The decision came after a pool car accident in Hooghly district led to the death of an eight-year-old boy, Rishabh Singh, and injured several others.

The task force, comprising officials of the state transport department, school education department and police, will be submitting a report to the government after conducting a month-long study A meeting was held at state secretariat 'Nabanna' regarding the issue, following which the decision to form the task force was taken, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.