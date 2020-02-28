Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi violence: Distraught father awaits son's return

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-02-2020 22:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-02-2020 22:43 IST
Delhi violence: Distraught father awaits son's return

Yunus, 38, has been making frantic rounds of hospitals and mortuaries for the last five days, hoping to find his 16-year-old son Yusuf A Class XI student, Yusuf left his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh, which has been wracked by violence for days, on Sunday to go to an eatery and hasn't returned since.

"Around 5 pm on Sunday, I was working in lane number 15 when Yusuf came to me and asked for Rs 100. I gave him the money and he left saying he was going to an eatery. When I reached home at night, I found that my son hadn't returned," Yunus, who works as a plumber, told PTI on Friday "Yusuf does not have a mobile phone and we are not aware of his whereabouts. I went to the GTB Hospital today, but he was not there. I searched the mortuary as well but in vain," the worried father said.

Asked why the family hasn't lodged a police complaint yet, Yunus said, "The situation here hasn't been conducive since Monday." With hope fading, he said the family will now lodge a police complaint Yusuf is the eldest of Yunus' three children.

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi after violence between supporters of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and those opposing it spiralled out of control on Sunday Frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at local residents and police personnel.

Besides Chand Bagh, Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar areas were among the riot-hit areas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

Withdrawal decision comes after travel advisory amid coronavirus, says NRAI president

After withdrawing from the upcoming ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Cyprus, National Rifle Association of India NRAI president Raninder Singh said the decision comes after the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of Health on February 26 which ...

Hyderabad observes World Rare Disease Day

World Rare Disease Day was observed on Friday, here at Hyderabad. Millions of people around the world observe Rare Disease Day on the last day of February.Some rare diseases, such as cystic fibrosis, thalassemia, hemophilia, and Lou Gehrigs...

Godrej aer launches Bluetooth-controlled home fragrance

Godrej aer has launched a new, smarter home fragrance product called Godrej aer Smart Matic which uses your mobile phone to spray perfume.Touted Indias first-ever Bluetooth-enabled fragrance diffuser, it is controlled via a companion app th...

Four ZUF militants arrested in WB's Howrah

Four Zeliangrong United Front ZUF militants, including two women, were on Friday arrested from neighbouring Howrahs Golabari area, police said The four were nabbed after a person, who was arrested on Thursday along with a huge quantity of F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020