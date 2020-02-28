Charge sheet filed in Hinganghat college teacher killing case

The police on Friday filed a 426 -page charge sheet in a magistrate's court at Hingangat in Wardha district of Maharashtra in connection with the burning of a woman college teacher Ankita Pisudde (25) was allegedly set on fire by Vikesh Nagrale, who had been stalking her for some time, at Hinganghat town on February 3.

While Nagrale was arrested within hours, the woman died at a hospital in Nagpur on February 10. The incident caused huge public outrage The charge sheet invoked IPC sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 354 (D) (stalking).

"The charge sheet has been filed within 23 days...we will ensure speedy trial and stern action against the accused," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said in Mumbai The government had set up a Special Investigation Team under Sub-Divisional Police Officer Trupti Jadhav to probe the case..

