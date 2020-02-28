Two injured, several trapped in stone quarry accident in Sonbhadra

Two labourers were injured and several are feared trapped in an accident at a stone quarry here on Friday. The incident occurred in the Billi Markundi mining area of the district.

The police administration is present at the spot. Rescue operations are underway. In 2012, a similar accident occurred in the stone quarry here in which 10 people had died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

