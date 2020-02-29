Mobile internet services restored in UP's Aligarh: DM

Mobile internet services, which were suspended following clashes between police and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors, have been restored here in Aligarh on Saturday. "Mobile internet services have been restored in Aligarh. It was suspended to maintain law and order situation in the area," read an order by Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh.

Mobile internet services were suspended till February 28 in Aligarh district.On February 23, people protesting against the CAA pelted stones at the police following which security personnel fired tear gas shells, the District Magistrate had said. "Protestors pelted stones at police vehicles so the police had to resort to teargas to disperse them," Singh had told ANI.

PV Ramasastry, ADG Law and Order, had said that the stone-pelting started following rumours that the police were arresting protesters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.