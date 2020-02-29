Param Bir Singh new Mumbai Police Commissioner

The Maharashtra government on Saturday appointed Param Bir Singh as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was posted as the Director General (DG) of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) before his appointment as the Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Singh succeeds Sanjay Barve, who retired on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.