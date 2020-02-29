Restrictions relaxed for 4 hours in north-east Delhi on Saturday

The prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the CrPC in the violence-hit north-east Delhi were relaxed for four hours on Saturday in view of the improvement in the situation, Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar said. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said that the restrictions were relaxed from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday.

"Incidents of violence have not been reported since the evening of February 25. We have given relaxation in Section 144 from 10 am to 2 pm today in a majority of violence-hit areas, as the situation is under control. We are monitoring the situation," Kumar told ANI. Authorities often use power conferred under Section 144 of CrPC to prohibit assembly of four or more persons at public places when such an assembly may cause trouble or public nuisance.

The restrictions were imposed in the north-east Delhi in the aftermath of violence. Kumar further informed that a total of 100 First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered and 25 people have been arrested as part of the investigation conducted by the Delhi police on the incidents of violence.

"The perpetrators are being identified based on the available evidence. More people will be arrested in connection with the incidents," Kumar said. At least 42 people have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that rocked north-east Delhi for four days. (ANI)

