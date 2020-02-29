Loan waiver will give farmers relief in two months: Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday said the loan waiver announced by the state government will provide huge relief to farmers in the next couple of months Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Deshmukh condoled the suicide of a farmer at Pathardi in Ahmednagar district and said all possible help would be given to his family.

The Maharashtra government's loan waiver policy, which was announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, will be implemented phase wise, he said The loan waiver will provide huge relief to farmers in the next couple of months, he added.

The chief minister had last December announced the scheme writing off loans of farmers whose crop debt outstanding is up to Rs 2 lakh till September 30, 2019 Earlier this week, the government released the first list of 15,000 farmers benefited under the scheme..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

