Six detained for shouting controversial slogans at Delhi's Rajeev Chowk metro station

Six boys were on Saturday detained for shouting controversial slogans at Rajiv Chowk metro rail station here. The police are questioning the boys. "Today around 1230 pm, six boys were found shouting slogans 'Desh ke ghaddaron ko, goli maaro saalon ko' at Rajiv Chowk Metro station. We have detained them at Rajiv Chowk Metro Police Station and interrogation is being carried out," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Metro, said.

This comes in the backdrop of violence that erupted in parts of north-east Delhi on Sunday. At least 42 people have died and more than 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the communal violence that continued for four days. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.